Watch: Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski for Buccaneers’ TD

They are like peanut butter and jelly. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski simply go together perfectly.

The G.O.A.T. found his favorite tight end in the third quarter a couple times on a TD drive for the Buccaneers against the Giants.





And, then, the finale. Brady to Gronk for a touchdown that gave Tampa Bay the lead.





It was the 93rd time Brady and Gronk have connected for a TD, moving past Steve Young and Jerry Rice into second place all-time.

The leaders? Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison at 114.