WATCH: Tom Brady finally admits ‘tuck rule’ play ‘might have been a fumble’

At long last, the words Raiders fans have longed to hear.

Tom Brady took to social media in response to Justin Bieber’s TikTok challenge to “tell me something honest,” and admitted that the famous “tuck rule” play in the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Raiders “might have been a fumble.”

Anyone who watched that play happen didn’t need to be convinced (unless you’re a Patriots fan), but it’s certainly entertaining to hear the admission come from the GOAT himself.

It was ruled incomplete pass, and the rest is history, as Brady and the Patriots went on to win six Super Bowls, while the Raiders have yet to win any since that play.

Oh, what could have been.

