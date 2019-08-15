New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's accuracy appears to be in midseason form.

We don't want to overreact too much (even though we kind of are) to a single drill at Thursday's joint practice between the Patriots and Tennessee Titans in Nashville, but the 42-year-old quarterback was dropping dimes to his wide receivers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out Brady's pinpoint passes in the video below:

It's all about timing and trust! Brady with a quick shoulder fake then watch how the ball is in the air before the receiver gets to the spot in the end zone pic.twitter.com/XSOp8febLi — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 15, 2019

The Patriots are especially thin at wide receiver right now due to injuries, but even without excellent chemistry with the wideouts taking part in Thursday's practice, Brady is still able to time these passes almost perfectly.

Brady received a lot of criticism last season after his stats weren't at the MVP level we've been accustomed to seeing. He got the last laugh, though, proving the doubters wrong with a fantastic performance in the playoffs, where he led the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title. We should expect a highly motivated Brady in the 2019 season as the Patriots chase what would be a record seventh Super Bowl championship.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Watch Tom Brady display incredible accuracy during Patriots-Titans practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston