WATCH: Tom Brady’s college highlights at Michigan

Conflicting reports are swirling that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is planning to retire after a legendary 22-year career in the NFL, but nothing official has come from the GOAT himself just yet.

In the meantime, why not take a trip down memory lane and relive some of his best college highlights?

Before he was the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady waited patiently for his chance to be the starting quarterback at Michigan. Though he certainly made the most of it with and impressive senior season, it still wasn’t enough to make him a high draft pick.

Here’s what pick No. 199 looked like when he was making big plays for the Wolverines:

With Tom Brady’s reported retirement from football today, here’s a look back at some of his college highlights with @UMichFootball 〽️🔥 (via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/1vqHAhWy69 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 29, 2022

BREAKING: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL, per @AdamSchefter. Throwback to his Michigan highlights.pic.twitter.com/0zWmbLQ7Ee — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 29, 2022

