Watch Tom Brady, Chris Jones get into heated verbal exchange in Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Watch Tom Brady, Chris Jones get into heated exchange during Bucs vs. Chiefs

The most anticipated matchup of Week 12 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and emotions were predictably high in the second half.

The Buccaneers, who went into halftime trailing 20-7, opened the second half by marching down into the red zone. The drive stalled when Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was unable to complete a short pass over the middle to tight end Rob Gronkowski on third down.

Before the field goal, Brady and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones got into a heated verbal exchange that saw them get right in each other's face.

If this scene looks familiar, that's because something very similar happened last year when Jones and the Chiefs beat Brady and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Jones described that exchange in Foxboro as 'crap-talking,' before adding "Any time you're able to affect his game any type of way, whether it's talking, whether it's hitting him, whether it's getting him uncomfortable, you got to." Jones did admit after that 2019 win he has "much respect" for Brady.

The history between these two players also extends to the 2018 season. Jones was penalized for roughing the passer during a fourth quarter drive in the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It was a tough call for Jones, who did not hit Brady in a menacing way. Brady and the Pats prevailed in overtime to go to Super Bowl LIII.

Jones and the Chiefs got the best of Brady again Sunday with a 27-24 victory.