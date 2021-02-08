Watch: Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl 55 victory with Gisele, family

Brady celebrates SB victory with Gisele, kids in heartwarming video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's family has gotten used to confetti at this point.

The 43-year-old quarterback won his NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title Sunday night, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Brady is now 7-3 all-time in 10 trips to the Super Bowl -- and his family has been with him for the last four. The former New England Patriots QB had the entire Brady clan on hand Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and as the confetti fell, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and his three children all joined him for the on-field celebration.

Check out the heartwarming moment when Brady first spots his kids after the victory:

Brady's eyes light up when he spots Jack, his son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan. He then gives big hugs to his two children with Bundchen -- Vivian and Ben -- before they all embrace as a family.

That's a pretty awesome moment for the Brady bunch, which didn't have to travel far from their home in Tampa to watch the GOAT bring home another title.

To put Brady's incredible longevity into perspective, his first child with Bundchen was born nearly eight years after his Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2001. He's coming back to the Bucs in 2021, too, so this family may not be done celebrating.