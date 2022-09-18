WATCH: Tom Brady, Breshad Perriman TD gives Bucs lead vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally found the end zone against the New Orleans Saints, courtesy of Tom Brady and Breshad Perriman.

On a critical third down halfway through the fourth quarter, the Bucs broke a 3-3 tie against their NFC South rivals, as Brady delivered a perfect strike to Perriman in the back corner of the end zone for a 28-yard score.

It’s a huge swing for the Bucs, who desperately needed some life on offense after struggling all game long. Now, they have a lead they hope not to relinquish.

