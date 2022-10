The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stopped their two-game skid with a key division win Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in front of their home crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady helped lead the way with an impressive day through the air, racking up 351 yards and a touchdown.

Watch the video above to see all of Brady’s best throws from Sunday’s big victory.

