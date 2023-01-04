WATCH: Tom Brady’s best plays from Sunday’s win vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers desperately needed a win last week against the Carolina Panthers, and the GOAT delivered with his best performance of the year.

Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns, adding another score on the ground, as the Bucs mounted yet another double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Panthers, 30-24.

The win clinched a second straight NFC South title for the Bucs, and a third consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Watch the video above to relive all of Brady’s best plays from Sunday’s big win.

