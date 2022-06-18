WATCH: Tom Brady’s best highlights from the 2021 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t finish the 2021 season like they’d hoped, following up their Super Bowl win the year before with a disappointing early exit in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Even so, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady turned in one of the most impressive seasons of his legendary career, leading the NFL in pass attempts, passing yards and touchdown passes. Those are admirable feats in any context, but considering Brady accomplished them in his 22nd season, at 44 years old, makes it even more incredible.

Brady’s 2021 campaign was full of highlight-reel plays, many of them coming in clutch situations to send the Bucs to victory.

Check out all of the GOAT’s best plays from last season:

List