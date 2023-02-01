WATCH: All of Tom Brady’s best highlights with the Bucs

It’s been a magical three-year run for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the most successful in franchise history, since quarterback Tom Brady signed with them in free agency back in March of 2020.

The Bucs were the only NFC team to make the playoffs in each of those three seasons, winning back-to-back division titles for the first time ever, and securing their second Lombardi Trophy.

Brady led the way, breaking more records and cementing himself as one of the most iconic players in Bucs history, despite his short stay in Tampa Bay.

Now that Brady is hanging up his cleats (for good this time), let’s take a look back at all of his best plays in Tampa Bay:

