WATCH: Tom Brady’s best highlights from Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t come away with the win in Week 4, but they finally got a solid performance from their offense, led by a huge day from quarterback Tom Brady.

After a slow start through the first three weeks of the season, Brady broke out Sunday night with 385 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch the video above to see all of Brady’s top plays from Sunday night’s game.

List

Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire