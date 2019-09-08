The six-time Super Bowl champion is in the building.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has arrived at Gillette Stadium for his team's Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The 42-year-old veteran didn't arrive in a stylish hat -- like he did in Week 3 of the preseason -- but he was wearing a pair of Beats By Dre headphones and a slick jacket.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Tom Brady is here. Banner 6 drops tonight. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/4cvarouaTt — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 8, 2019

Brady is entering his 20th NFL campaign, and Sunday's regular season opener will be his first meaningful game since Super Bowl LIII in February. Brady and the Patriots won that matchup 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams, and the franchise will unveil its latest championship banner before taking on the Steelers.

Watch Tom Brady arrive for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 1 game in style originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston