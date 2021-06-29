How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Rhythmic Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Rhythmic Gymnastics is scheduled for Thursday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7.

Tokyo Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Thursday, August 5

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Individual All-Around Qualification

Starts at 9:20pm EDT

Friday, August 6

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Individual All-Around Qualification

Starts at 1:50am EDT

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Group All-Around Qualification

Starts at 9pm EDT

Saturday, August 7

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Individual All-Around Final

• Individual All-Around Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:20am EDT

