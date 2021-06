How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Cycling: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Cycling at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Cycling is scheduled for Friday, July 23 – Satruday, August 7.

Tokyo Olympics Cycling Schedule

Friday, July 23

Cycling – Road

Road Race

Venue: Fuji International Speedway

• Men’s Road Race

• Men’s Road Race Victory Ceremony

Starts at 10pm EDT

Sunday, July 25

Cycling – Road

Road Race

Venue: Fuji International Speedway

• Women’s Road Race

• Women’s Road Race Victory Ceremony

Starts at 12am EDT

Monday, July 26

Cycling – Mountain Bike

Venue: Izu MTB Course

• Men’s Cross-country

• Men’s Cross-country Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2am EDT

Tuesday, July 27

Cycling – Mountain Bike

Venue: Izu MTB Course

Cross-Country

• Women’s Cross-country

• Women’s Cross-country Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2am EDT

Cycling – Road

Time Trial

Women’s Event

Starts at 10:30pm EDT

Wednesday, July 28

Cycling – Road

Time Trial

• Men’s Event

Starts at 1am EDT

Cycling – BMX Racing

Venue: Ariake Urban Sports Park

BMX Racing

• Men’s Quarterfinals

• Women’s Quarterfinals

Starts at 9pm EDT

Thursday, July 29

Cycilng – BMX Racing

Venue: Ariake Urban Sports Park

BMX Racing

• Men’s Semifinals

• Women’s Semifinals

• Men’s Final

• Women’s Final

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9pm EDT

Friday, July 30

Cycling – BMX Freestyle

Venue: Ariake Urban Sports Park

BMX Freestyle Park

• Women’s Park Seeding

• Men’s Park Seeding

Starts at 9:10pm EDT

Saturday, July 31

Cycling – BMX Freestyle

Venue: Ariake Urban Sports Park

BMX Freestyle Park

• Women’s Park Final

• Men’s Park Final

• Women’s Park Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Park Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:10pm EDT

Monday, August 1

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying

• Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

• Women’s Team Sprint First round

• Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

• Women’s Team Sprint Finals

• Women’s Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Monday, August 2

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Women’s Team Pursuit First round

• Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying

• Men’s Team Pursuit First round

• Men’s Team Sprint First round

• Women’s Team Pursuit Finals

• Men’s Team Sprint Finals

• Women’s Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Tuesday, August 3

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Men’s Sprint Qualifying

• Women’s Keirin First round

• Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals

• Women’s Keirin Repechages

• Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

• Men’s Team Pursuit Finals

• Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals

• Men’s Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Wednesday, August 4

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

• Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

• Women’s Keirin Quarterfinals

• Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

• Men’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

• Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals

• Women’s Keirin Semifinals

• Men’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

• Women’s Keirin Final 7-12

• Women’s Keirin Final 1-6

• Men’s Omnium Points Race 4/4

• Men’s Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

• Women’s Keirin Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Omnium Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Thursday, August 5

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Women’s Sprint Qualifying

• Men’s Sprint Semifinals

• Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals

• Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

• Women’s Madison Final

• Men’s Sprint Finals

• Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals

• Women’s Madison Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

• Men’s Sprint Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Friday, August 6

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

• Men’s Keirin First Round

• Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

• Men’s Keirin Repechages

• Women’s Sprint Quarterfinals

• Men’s Madison Final

• Men’s Madison Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Saturday, August 7

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Women’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

• Women’s Sprint Semifinals

• Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals

• Women’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

• Women’s Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

• Men’s Keirin Semifinals

• Women’s Sprint Finals

• Women’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

• Men’s Keirin Final 7-12

• Men’s Keirin Final 1-6

• Men’s Keirin Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Omnium Points Race 4/4

• Women’s Sprint Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Omnium Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

