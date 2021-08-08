How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Start time, live stream, TV channel, date, schedule
The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Closing Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV channel, schedule, how to watch and more.
When is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad began on Friday, July 23 with the Opening Ceremony and will end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Tokyo Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
What time does the Closing Ceremony start?
The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan on Sunday, August 8. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will stream the Closing Ceremony live at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the event while Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter. Mike Tirico and Steve Kornacki will open primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET while the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne Johnson will make appearances.
Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony TV and live stream schedule
Below is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony broadcast schedule via the NBC Sports press release:
Event
Start Time
TV, Live Stream
Live Coverage
7:00 a.m. ET
NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Primetime Coverage
8:00 p.m. ET
NBC, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Tokyo Olympics final weekend schedule
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 (DAY 15)
NBC
8 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
10:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain
Golf – Women’s Final Round
Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark
Wrestling – Finals
1:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Track & Field – Women’s 10000m Final
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Women’s High Jump – Final
Women’s 10,000m – Final
Men’s Javelin – Final
Men’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 4x400m – Final
Men’s 4x400m – Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain
Diving – Men’s Platform Final
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
USA NETWORK
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – Argentina vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Australia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain
Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark
Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Karate – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Finals
6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo Bronze Medal – Hungary vs. Russian Olympic Committee
3 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Serbia vs. France (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain
Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
5 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Handball Bronze Medal – Egypt vs. Spain
6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Golf – Women’s Final Round
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Final
3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain
Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Final
Men’s Freestyle 65kg Final
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Final
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6:35 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s 10000m Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
TELEMUNDO
5:15 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Boxing – Finals
5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Race Walk – Final
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Boxing – Finals
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 16)
NBC
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tokyo Gold
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Closing Ceremony
USA NETWORK
2 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
“End of Olympics” Programming
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain
GOLF CHANNEL
6 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
TELEMUNDO
5 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
6 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boxing – Finals
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
“End of Olympics” Programming
How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Start time, live stream, TV channel, date, schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com