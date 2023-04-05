Watch: Todd McShay on why he mocked Jalen Carter to Seahawks

In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft for ESPN, the Seahawks select Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No. 5 overall. While Carter is the best overall player in the class, his draft season has been disastrous, from a poor showing at his pro day to legal issues off the field. Anything can happen, but right now it seems unlikely that Carter will get drafted this high.

Watch McShay explain why he has Carter going to Seattle.

.@McShay13 has the Seahawks taking Georgia DL Jalen Carter No. 5 overall in his latest mock ✍️ "You're talking about six teams from 5-10 that all could use Jalen Carter. There's no chance he gets out of the top-10." pic.twitter.com/hVQwlcVebK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire