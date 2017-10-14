Watch: Todd Frazier’s ground-rule double got stuck in the fence

It wouldn’t be a proper postseason series without something bizarre happening. During Game 2 of the ALCS on Saturday, Todd Frazier supplied the Yankees’ daily dose of weird baseball. He skied an 0-1 pitch from Justin Verlander to left field in the fifth inning, where it came to rest in the chain link fence separating the outfield from the visitor’s bullpen.

George Springer did his best to dislodge the ball by throwing his mitt against the wall, but in the end, it was pried loose from the other side of the fence and Frazier was awarded a ground-rule RBI double, plating Aaron Hicks to tie the game.





Thankfully for Verlander, that’s all the damage the Yankees were able to muster. Chase Headley followed Frazier’s double with an inning-ending line out, leaving the score tied 1-1 in the fifth.

Follow @wcoastfangirl