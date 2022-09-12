WATCH: Todd Bowles’ postgame locker room speech after Bucs beat Cowboys

The Todd Bowles era of Tampa Bay Buccaneers football started with a win Sunday night, a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys that saw his defense dominate all game long.

Dallas managed just 244 yards of total offense, went 3-for-15 on third down, and didn’t make a single trip into the end zone.

Watch the video above to see what Bowles said to his team after the first win of many wins as the Bucs’ head coach.

Bucs 19, Cowboys 3: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay's Week 1 win

