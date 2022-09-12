WATCH: Todd Bowles’ postgame locker room speech after Bucs beat Cowboys
March on.@progressive | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/EaKHyvwd8x
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 12, 2022
The Todd Bowles era of Tampa Bay Buccaneers football started with a win Sunday night, a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys that saw his defense dominate all game long.
Dallas managed just 244 yards of total offense, went 3-for-15 on third down, and didn’t make a single trip into the end zone.
Watch the video above to see what Bowles said to his team after the first win of many wins as the Bucs’ head coach.
