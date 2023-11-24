NFL Black Friday football: How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For the first time ever, you can catch an NFL football game on Black Friday. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts via Getty Images)

This week, Thursday Night Football took a brief hiatus while the NFL celebrated Thanksgiving (and kicked off Week 12 of the season) with its usual trio of games. But this Friday, the NFL is putting on its first-ever Black Friday game. Today, less than 100 days out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the NFL's inaugural Black Friday game will see an AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6). Today's Black Friday football game will stream on Amazon Prime Video, but unlike the platform's usual weekly TNF games, the Black Friday match will be free for anyone with an Amazon account — even the free tier!

So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch the NFL's first Black Friday football game this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Black Friday football: Dolphins vs. Jets:

Amazon Prime Video Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games $15 at Amazon

Date: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Pregame show time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing the Black Friday football game?

This week's black Friday football game will see the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6) face off in an AFC East clash.

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Jets game on?

Friday's Dolphins vs. Jets game will stream totally free on Amazon Prime Video. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, all you'll need to watch this game is a free Amazon account — no purchase or subscription necessary. You can also watch the Dolphins vs. Jets game free on Prime Video's Twitch channel.

Where to stream the Dolphins vs. Jets game?

(Amazon) Amazon Prime Video Stream Black Friday football Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday football game. This Friday's Dolphins vs. Jets game will have four broadcast options for you to stream. The main broadcast featuring the regular Thursday Night Football team: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung, the TFN alternate Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats broadcast featuring AI overlays that deliver real-time stats, an alternate broadcast with the Dude Perfect crew, and a Spanish-language broadcast option. Amazon Prime Video is also the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football games. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2023 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. $0 for 30 days at Amazon

Amazon Prime Black Friday deals

Amazon will be announcing new limited-time holiday deals during this week's Black Friday game, so if you weren't already sold on tuning into Dolphins vs. Jets game, you may want to watch just for a glimpse of the new holiday deals.

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the Macy's Parade and all the Thanksgiving football games. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for Black Friday, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. ($20 off the first and second months). Try free at Fubo

(Hulu) Hulu + Live TV Watch ABC and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $76/month at Hulu

(NFL) NFL+ Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $6.99/month at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

ESPN+ Stream select NFL games on ESPN $10.99/month at ESPN

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, Fox, ABC and NBC $30 for your first month at Sling