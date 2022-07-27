Watch: Titans’ Treylon Burks makes great catch on deep ball at practice

After a shaky start to his career with the Tennessee Titans, 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks wasted no time righting the ship in Tennessee’s first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Not only did Burks shine on the field, he also participated fully and looked to be in better shape, which is a great sign after he dealt with conditioning issues earlier this offseason.

As far as those conditioning issues are concerned, Burks took accountability for not being fully ready.

“I would say yeah,” Burks said when asked if he could have done more to prepare, per Paul Kuharsky. “That’s just being accountable; I should have taken a better attack on that and now that I am, you can tell a big difference.”

According to Ben Arthur of The Tennessean, Burks had two notable catches during Tennessee’s first training camp practice, one of which was a deep ball down the sideline.

The Titans were nice enough to share a clip of the play, which showed Burks adjusting and extending to make a nice catch.

Burks’ strong showing on Day 1 should put fears about him to bed. Now, he has to focus on learning and improving his chemistry with Ryan Tannehill if he wants a big role out of the gate.

