Watch: Titans’ Ryan Tannehill mic’d up at training camp

Our equipment guy Jerome is on the hot seat ♨️😂 Camp Mic'd Up with @ryantannehill1 pic.twitter.com/UsqkIzAwMW — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 23, 2022

The Tennessee Titans have mic’d up multiple players for practices throughout the offseason, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was recently given the honor for a second time.

Tannehill, who is looking to bounce back from a lackluster 2021 campaign, has been sharp in training camp thus far and has limited the turnovers that plagued him last season.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini recently raved about the Titans signal-caller after attending a practice, saying “he looks fantastic.”

“This is Ryan Tannehill’s team, and I can tell you it’s Ryan Tannehill’s team because the way he looks in camp; he looks fantastic,” Russini said. “Ryan Tannehill looks like he has bounced back mentally [from last year’s playoff loss to the Bengals]. And I know there’s no A.J. Brown out there on the field, but he’s done a really good job of figuring out all of the different weapons that he can use, and finding their best characteristic.”

Related

Robert Griffin III isn't sleeping on the Titans: 'Don't doubt the boys in Tennessee' Titans place LB Monty Rice on Reserve/PUP list Kurt Warner: Titans QB Malik Willis 'has all the tools'

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire