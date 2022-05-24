Watch: Titans’ Robert Woods participates in Day 1 of OTAs

The Tennessee Titans held Day 1 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Monday. Unfortunately, the session wasn’t open to the media, but the Titans did post a video of their wide receivers at work.

The most notable wideout of the group seen in the video was veteran wide receiver Robert Woods, who is coming back from a torn ACL suffered last November as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Woods (No. 2) appeared to be participating in full, but was sporting a brace on his left knee. This is the first we’ve seen of Woods since he posted a workout video recently.

Catching on 👐🏽 OTAs Day 1 pic.twitter.com/4weUxcNAy7 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 24, 2022

Prior to the start of OTAs, Woods said he was feeling “really, really good,” but noted with a smile that he felt like the Titans were holding him back in his rehab “a little bit.”

“I actually feel like they’re kind of holding me back a little bit,” Woods said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I am trying to get back as well as I can, just doing everything (trainer) Todd Toriscelli has me doing, trying to stay focused and be patient with it. Right now I feel really, really good, getting going, being able to do some things.

“But really my main goal is to be ready, and be back in tip-top shape. I just want to be ready to go when it is time. It is a long season, and you have to be prepared to go every single game and be prepared to last and be explosive.”

Given how important Woods is to the Titans now that A.J. Brown is gone, it’s understandable why Tennessee wants to take things extra slow. Whatever the case may be, Woods looks very much on track to be ready for Week 1.

