Watch: Titans’ Malik Willis putting in work ahead of rookie minicamp

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 NFL draft class will take the practice field for the first time this weekend, when the team holds rookie minicamp on May 13 through 15, which will include quarterback Malik Willis.

We’ll get our first look at the rookies at work, as the Titans will make the Friday and Saturday sessions open to the media, which means we’ll get plenty of photos and videos of Tennessee’s newest additions.

But Willis isn’t waiting for rookie minicamp to get going. He has been hard at work preparing for what will be his first practices in Tennessee.

The Liberty product showed the receipts via the video he retweeted below. It’s Willis throwing passes and working with coach Beas, a quarterback mentor and coach with QB Takeover.

Willis has a mentor! His career is saved!

Physical work isn’t the only kind of work Willis has been putting in ahead of rookie minicamp, though.

As The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reports, Willis has also been on daily Zoom calls with Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara, who is helping him prepare for the three-day minicamp.

#Titans rookie QB Malik Willis has been on daily zoom meetings with QB coach Pat O'Hara. Willis & O'Hara have been working through the script ahead of this weekend's rookie mini-camp. @QBCoachMcEvoy and @QbTakeover are helping prepare Willis by taking that install to the field. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) May 11, 2022

While there has been much fanfare around Willis, the expectation is that he’ll sit at least one year before having a chance to take the reins under center. It’ll be up to the Titans to get him ready for that, a process that is already under way.

Story continues

Related

Bears signing former Titans WR Tajae Sharpe Ryan Tannehill isn't wrong, but should Tennessee Titans want him to be a QB mentor? Titans have largest percentage of targets to replace in the NFL

List