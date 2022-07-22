Watch: Titans’ Malik Willis guesses Madden NFL 23 TUP rating

It’s that time of the year again when the Madden NFL video game franchise releases its ratings for its latest installment, which has been going on all this week.

On Friday, the game is set to release its quarterback ratings, something we’ll cover here at Titans Wire once released.

But before that, Madden NFL 23 released a video in which rookies are tasked with guessing their own ratings with ratings adjustor and former NFL wide receiver, Chad Johnson.

Willis isn’t featured as prominently as some other rookie quarterbacks in the video, but it does show him nailing his “throw under pressure” rating, which he correctly guessed was a 74. Check out the full video below.

It's time for the Rookie QBs 👀 Guess Your Ratings @ochocinco #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/ZZ8W59MIEg — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 22, 2022

While Willis figures to be at least one year away from seeing the field in real life, Titans fans can make the much-anticipated switch right away if they buy the game, which releases on August 19. Thanks to his blazing speed, Willis should be very fun to play with.

Titans Madden ratings: RBs | WRs and TEs | Edge rushers and LBs | Safeties | CB and DL

Related

Ex-Titans DB Jason McCourty officially joins 'Good Morning Football' Treylon Burks' college coach details past conditioning issue Billy 'White Shoes' Johnson: Bud Adams not making Hall of Fame would be 'a travesty'

List