Watch: Titans’ Malik Willis connects on deep ball with Josh Malone

Through his ups and downs in training camp, Tennessee Titans 2022 third-round pick and quarterback, Malik Willis, has been one of the hottest topics of conversation.

Willis has had an up-and-down camp, which is to be expected for a rookie signal-caller. There have no doubt been mistakes, but we’ve also seen him shine, both with his arms and legs.

Whether or not he can do enough to convince the Titans to carry two quarterbacks remains to be seen, but we don’t expect that to happen.

One of Willis’ better throws of training camp came at a recent practice, where the rookie dialed up an accurate deep ball and connected with wide receiver Josh Malone. Luckily, there’s a clip.

Malik Willis has the launch codes 🚀 (via @Titans)pic.twitter.com/DRxireEwOj — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 8, 2022

The next big step in Willis’ career will come Thursday night, when the Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason opener. Willis is expected to make his debut, and every snap will be under the microscope.

