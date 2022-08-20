Watch: Titans’ Kyle Philips rips off electric punt return

Tennessee Titans 2022 fifth-round pick and wide receiver Kyle Philips continues to impress in the very early stages of his NFL career.

Philips, who has been among the team’s biggest standouts in training camp, has also been getting looks as a punt returner and may have sealed the job on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After two solid returns to start the game, Philips’ third was his best of the contest up until that point. The rookie flashed his shifty moves and speed on an impressive 35-yard return that really got the crowd going.

Earlier this week, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had a funny way of describing Philips’ quickness, something we saw on his return.

“He’s quick, man,” Vrabel said, per John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. “He goes rabbit hunting with a hammer. He certainly just is able to get in and out of cuts, man coverage. [Tannehill] trusts him. He’s able to change speeds and then put his foot in the ground and redirect.”

