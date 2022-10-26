Watch: Titans’ Kristian Fulton was mic’d up in Week 7

For the first time in his career, Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton was mic’d up during the Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fulton and the secondary played a huge role in the contest, which saw Tennessee emerge victorious, 19-10. The secondary played arguably its best game of the 2022 campaign and helped limit the Colts to just 243 yards through the air after the Colts tallied 356 in Week 4.

Fulton notched the fourth-best coverage grade on the team (73.4) and allowed just two receptions on four targets for 16 yards.

During Tennessee’s fourth-straight win, both of this season and over the Colts, Fulton was mic’d up. Check out the game from his perspective.

With the victory, the Titans maintained their spot atop the AFC South and now own the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Colts, their biggest threat to the division crown.

Tennessee will now prepare to do battle with another division rival, the Houston Texans, in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire