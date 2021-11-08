Watch: Titans’ Kevin Byard notches pick-six off Rams’ Matthew Stafford

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard has been playing out of his mind so far in 2021, and he continued his impressive showing on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams.

With the Titans up 7-3 in the second quarter and the Rams in their own territory, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an errant pass that ended up in Byard’s hands, which he promptly took to the house for six to give the Titans a 14-3 lead.

For Byard, that’s his second defensive touchdown of the season after recovering a fumble for a score in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He came into 2021 without any.

He also has five interceptions, three shy of his career-high set back in 2017 when he was named a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Byard now ranks second in the NFL in that category and is just two behind the league-leader, Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs. The veteran safety continues to be a big reason for the Titans’ defensive resurgence.