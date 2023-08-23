Watch: Titans’ Julius Chestnut was mic’d up for preseason Week 2

Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut was mic’d up for preseason Week 2, and it came on what was a career night for the talented young back.

Chestnut went off against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night, with the running back tallying a team-high 98 yards while also adding two scores, one of which came through the air.

The highlight of Chestnut’s evening came when he exploded for a 55-yard run that set the Titans up for an eventual field goal.

After two preseason games, Chestnut has been one of the biggest standouts and has gone from someone who was thought to be on the outside looking in for a roster spot when training camp began, to a favorite to land one of the depth spots behind Derrick Henry.

Check out the sights and sounds of preseason Week 2 from Chestnut’s perspective.

13 carries, 98 yards, 2 TDs All the sights and sounds from @JuliusChestnut's performance against the Vikings pic.twitter.com/DbfWCR6wpR — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 23, 2023

Chestnut (4.45), who is second among all running backs this preseason in yards per carry after contact, trailing only teammate Tyjae Spears (5.62), will have a chance to further solidify his spot on the initial 53-man roster when the Titans meet the New England Patriots in the preseason finale on Friday.

