Watch: Titans’ Jon Robinson worked with Zaven Collins at Tulsa Pro Day

The latest stop on the Pro Day tour for Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was at Tulsa on Friday, where he got an up close and personal look at linebacker Zaven Collins.

Collins impressed at the pro day, measuring at 6-foot-4 and 259 pounds, while also posting a 40-yard dash time of 4.67 seconds, a vertical of 35 inches and a broad jump on 10 feet, two inches.

Robinson was able to see first hand what Collins brings to the table after he ran the linebacker drills at the event, which Collins of course took part in. Here’s a video of Robinson working directly with Collins:

Titans GM Jon Robinson running the LB drills at Zaven Collins’ pro day 👀 pic.twitter.com/t4F2ISgj8t — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) April 2, 2021

Collins, who has previously met with the Titans virtually, could be available for Tennessee at No. 22 overall, as he projects to be a Day 1 or early Day 2 pick at the very latest.

While Tennessee doesn’t necessarily need a linebacker in this draft, or at least that early, Collins’ versatility could win Robinson over, as he can align both inside and out, and is a plus run defender and pass rusher.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel loves his chess pieces on defense, and Collins is the definition of that. We’ll see if that will be enough for the Titans to draft him instead of attacking bigger needs in the first round.