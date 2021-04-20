Watch: Titans’ A.J. Brown appears in 2021 NFL draft commercial

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown appears in a new 2021 NFL draft commercial where he talks up Alabama prospect and fellow wideout, DeVonta Smith.

The Titans star was a bit underestimated coming out of college, which led to him falling into Tennessee’s lap early in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

If that particular draft were redone, there’s no question Brown would go in the first round, and quite possibly near the top of the draft after he has emerged as one of the best young players in the NFL today.

Like Brown, Smith is in a similar situation and is being underestimated ahead of the draft. The knock on the Alabama product is that he has a thin frame and there are fears he won’t be able to hold up physically at the next level.

As a result, Smith, who is still one of the top receivers in the 2021 class, could slide on draft day, although he’s still very much expected to go somewhere in Round 1, and more likely than not, in the top half.

In the commercial, Brown calls Smith “an absolute beast” and advises him not to listen to anyone who tells him he’s too small. Check it out (video courtesy of Jim Wyatt of Titans Online):

It will be interesting to see where Smith ends up when Day 1 of the 2021 NFL draft begins on April 29.

