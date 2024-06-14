Watch: Titans hold Olympics for team bonding event

The Tennessee Titans decided not to hold their final practice of organized team activities this week in favor of a team bonding event.

So, Titans players and coaches hit the practice field to hold their own Olympics, which consisted of golf, baseball, basketball and, of course, football.

It’s always fun to watch athletes take part in a different sport, and that’s especially true when they aren’t very good at it, which was certainly the case for some players when it came to golf.

“A lot of really poor shooting,” head coach Brian Callahan said. “Not many guys can golf very well. A couple of guys can swing a baseball bat. It’s been a tough day.”

Second-year tackle Jaelyn Duncan hilariously got instant karma during the golf portion, and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn stole the show during the basketball portion. Check out the clip of the event below.

The inaugural Titans Olympics was a success…kinda 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9xvAPNIWH2 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 14, 2024

With the offseason program in the books, the Titans will return to Saint Thomas Sports Park on July 23 for training camp, with the first practice scheduled for July 24.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire