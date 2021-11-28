Watch: Titans’ Dontrell Hilliard gets loose for 68-yard TD run vs. Pats

The Tennessee Titans have been missing the explosive plays on the ground since the injury to Derrick Henry, but they finally got one from one of his replacements, Dontrell Hilliard, in Week 12 versus the New England Patriots.

With the Titans trailing 16-6 and with under one minute left to play in the half, Hilliard exploded through the line and took it to the house for a 68-yard touchdown run, a much-needed shot in the arm for Tennessee’s offense.

It was rapid redemption for Hilliard, who had fumbled on the previous drive, leading to a Patriots field goal.

The score is Hilliard’s first with the Titans, and he’s up to 108 yards on eight carries (13.5 yards per run) at halftime. Tennessee goes into the half down 16-13.

