Watch: Titans’ Desmond King recovers fumble, scores TD in debut

In his very first game as a member of the Tennessee Titans against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, defensive back Desmond King wasted no time making a good first impression.

King was acquired by the Titans in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the NFL trade deadline and came into this game with no full practices under his belt, but rather only Zoom meetings and a walk-through.

On a screen pass from Bears quarterback Nick Foles to running back David Montgomery, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons forced a fumble that was picked up by King and taken 63 yards to the house, giving the Titans a 17-0 lead.





Welcome to Nashville, Mr. King!

King had stumbled and gotten beat on a 34-yard play earlier in the quarter, but he more than made up for it with this scoop and score. Prior to the play, King had a pair of tackles and was playing significant snaps in the slot for Tennessee.