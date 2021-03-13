Watch: Titans’ Derrick Henry works on improving his stiff arm

The last thing opposing NFL defenders need is for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry’s stiff arm to get even better, as the star rusher already has the most fierce one in the league.

We’ve seen plenty of examples of this during his five-year career, and two more examples of how overpowered his stiff arm can be came during the 2020 campaign.

First, we saw Henry dispose of Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman like he was nothing in Week 5, then the Alabama product showed Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Myres the same treatment in Week 15.

Now, Henry is back in the lab working on what is already one of the most feared stiff arms in the NFL today (H/T AtoZ Sports Nashville).

👑 Derrick Henry is working to make his stiff arm even more deadly 😳@KingHenry_2 @SandersFit pic.twitter.com/A1r62D4aXU — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) March 12, 2021

Henry has been back in the gym and hard at work since two days after exit meetings, as he recently revealed. He also stated he “didn’t feel that bad or that beat up” even after carrying the ball a league-high 378 times.

“Playing the position that we play, we always get hit,” Henry said. “The span of a running back’s career is shorter than a lot of other positions. But after this season, after our playoff game, I really didn’t feel that bad or that beat up. “Probably two days after we had our exit meetings, I went back to working out. I have been working out since.”

Clearly the two-time rushing champion and newest member of the 2,000-yard club isn’t resting on his laurels.

