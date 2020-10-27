WATCH: Titans’ Derrick Henry featured in new Old Spice commercial

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has landed himself an endorsement deal and is the new “Old Spice Guy” — and his first commercial with the company has been released on YouTube.

In the commercial, Henry is in virtual form and can be seen running through and then dragging defenders out of the stadium and through different areas, like a playground and an airport, all the while holding a stick of “Triple Protection Old Spice Sweat Defense.”

As crazy as that sounds, it isn’t far off from what the Titans star running back does on a weekly basis to defenders who are trying to tackle him.

Check out the full commercial:

Henry’s spot will also reportedly air on national television during the Titans-Indianapolis Colts “Thursday Night Football” matchup on November 12, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, who first broke the news of Henry’s endorsement deal.

We’re happy to see that Henry, who was last year’s rushing champion and has emerged as a star in the NFL the past few seasons, has been able to turn his success into a new endorsement deal. If anyone deserves it, it’s the always humble and team-first Henry.

In 2020, Henry has started off with a bang, as his 663 rushing yards leads the NFL and is over 100 more than the next closest back.

