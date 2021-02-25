Watch: Titans’ Derrick Henry already in the gym preparing for 2021

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry recently revealed that after the team’s 2020 season ended, he was back at work preparing for the 2021 campaign just a few days after — and now we have the receipts.

If there’s anything we’ve learned about Henry over the years, it’s that he’s a workhorse, both on and off the field.

Henry led the NFL in carries once again in 2020, this time with 371 during a 2020 season that saw him make history, becoming the eighth player to rush for 2,000 yards, and he won the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

He’s also got insane work ethic off the field that helps get him into the kind of shape that makes him ready to take on such a workload year in and year out.

Here’s the proof:

Questions about Henry’s longevity will only increase in volume the older he gets because of the history of running backs breaking down faster than other positions.

However, thanks to his being in phenomenal shape and having great size, he should be able to last longer than most. Not to mention, it doesn’t seem like Henry is taking a bad beating, despite his number of carries.

“Playing the position that we play, we always get hit,” Henry said in a recent interview on Sirius XM. “The span of a running back’s career is shorter than a lot of other positions. But after this season, after our playoff game, I really didn’t feel that bad or that beat up.”

I guess it’s hard to feel beat up when he’s the one dishing out the beatings.

Henry has three years left on his four-year deal, and we don’t think he’ll have any issue at least finishing that out before he begins to break down.

