Watch: Titans coach Mike Vrabel got drilled by an official during Ravens game

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had a run-in with an official. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his 14-year playing career as a linebacker, Mike Vrabel was credited with 762 total tackles.

But last weekend, as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, he was on the receiving end of a huge hit.

From “Inside the NFL,” as Vrabel was on the sidelines for the Titans’ upset of the Baltimore Ravens and apparently looking up at the big screen, he was drilled by an official. His headphones came flying off as he was rocked sideways, and one of the two men yells, “Sorry!”

It’s tough to tell exactly which official, but we’re pretty sure it was side judge Eugene Hall.

At any rate, watch and enjoy:

