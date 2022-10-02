Watch: Titans’ Chigoziem Okonkwo scores first career TD vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans 2022 fourth-round pick and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has the first touchdown of his young career, which came in Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

It came in the second quarter with the Titans leading 17-3. After forcing yet another Colts turnover, the Titans scored just plays later when quarterback Ryan Tannehill made an outstanding side-arm throw, connecting with Chig for six.

The reception was Okonkwo’s second of the day. He also reeled in a 23-yard grab in the first quarter that helped setup Tennessee’s second touchdown.

The rookie now has a new career-high in yards in a single game on top of his first career touchdown. Quite the day thus far for the rookie.

Related

Watch: Robert Woods scores first TD with Titans in Week 4 Titans lead NFL in contract value on IR, PUP and NFI lists Titans OC Todd Downing not paying attention to his detractors

List

Titans vs. Colts: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire