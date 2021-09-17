Watch: Titans CB Kristian Fulton praises Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

Cornerbacks are in for a tough time on Sunday when the Seahawks host the Titans in their first home game of the season. On one side, Seattle’s corners will have their hands full trying to cover Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. On the other, Tennessee has to contend with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. There’s plenty of mutual respect to go around.

Watch Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton praise Metcalf’s game going into Week 2. Fulton says Metcalf has improved as a route runner since he came into the league and remains physical at the top of the route as in college.

