Watch: Titans’ Bud Dupree making progress in ACL rehab

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree continues to make progress in his rehab for a torn ACL suffered in December during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 12 game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the injury and future risk associated with it, Dupree still managed to make bank this offseason, as Tennessee inked him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, with a cool $35 guaranteed.

Dupree stands to be a major upgrade for a Titans defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks last season, but first he must get all the way back from his ACL injury.

On that front, Dupree seems to be making progress, as is evident in this latest workout video he posted to Instagram (H/T Justin Graver of Broadway Sports).

Bud Dupree working back strong from his torn ACL last December

Dupree has said repeatedly that he expects to be a full go in training by May, which is well before the Titans start training camp in August.

And just in case you were worried about a repeat Vic Beasley situation, don’t be. Dupree recently said money won’t change his work ethic and desire, and he expects to be back and better than ever, per Ian Kayanja of Sports Illustrated.

“I’m going to be back better. I’m fine-tuning details. I am working on small muscles now in my body. My body is looking better than it was before my injury,” Dupree said. “When I come back, I’m going to be faster and better than I was before I got hurt. There ain’t going to be no slack because I got paid.”

And we believe him.

