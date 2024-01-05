WATCH: Tinordi squares off with Wheeler
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi and Rangers' Blake Wheeler have a shoving match that quickly turns into a fight
WATCH: Tinordi squares off with Wheeler originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi and Rangers' Blake Wheeler have a shoving match that quickly turns into a fight
WATCH: Tinordi squares off with Wheeler originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darvin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.
Today's edition includes the NBA's points explosion, NFL Pro Bowl selections, the 10 sporting events worth traveling for in 2024, the start of the PGA Tour season, and more.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
When making big moves on your roster, some players have to go. Here are five players to wave goodbye to, led by a T-Wolves forward.
Murray's impressed Gannon while playing the Cardinals further and further form the Caleb Williams-Drake Maye sweepstakes.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
These 10 fantasy assets helped championship teams secure the title in Week 17. Jorge Martin highlights them and more.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
A lot went wrong for Miami on Sunday, and the road to the Super Bowl will likely run through Baltimore again.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.