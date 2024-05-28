How to watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 4 live stream

On the brink of the NBA finals, the Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 4 tonight. Dallas is one win away from their first finals appearance since 2011, while Minnesota is simply hoping to get back home with their season still alive.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable and want to stream the NBA playoffs, we’ve compiled all the best options for watching a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Mavericks.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream on Sling TV

Go with Sling TV for the cheapest option that will get you every playoff game. The “Sling Orange+Blue” channel packages includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 ESPN3 (for any games that are on ABC), and it currently costs just $30 for your first month. The latest the NBA finals could go is June 23, so a month is all you need for the remainder of the postseason.

Of course, if you’re only interested in watching this game (and any other potential games of the West finals), you’ll only need TNT. That’s included in “Sling Blue,” which is just $15 for that first month.

Is There a Free Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream?

While YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) are both more expensive long-term than Sling TV, they each offer a free five-day trial. They both include every channel you need to watch any playoff game.

As we get closer to the end of the playoffs and don’t necessarily need a long-term streaming service, these become even better options. Depending on how you time things out, and when this series comes to a close, you may be able to use both free trials to get close to the end of the playoffs. Either way, though, you can certainly watch tonight’s game at no cost.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream on Max

You can watch every TNT game streaming live on Max (formerly HBO Max). It’s technically part of the B/R Sports add-on, but that’s currently included for free, so all you’ll need to pay is $10 for a month of Max.

Of course, the West finals are the last remaining TNT games of the season, and the series could easily end tonight. Paying $10 for just one game wouldn’t exactly be the best value, but considering everything else that’s included with Max (including NHL playoff games on TNT), you’ll still likely get your money’s worth.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re out of the country and don’t have a way to watch a live stream of the game, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access one of the aforementioned streaming services (you’ll still need a subscription to the streaming service), which are all typically US-only. VPN’s are safe and easy to use, making them a useful tool for streaming content from abroad.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services, plus it’s currently on sale and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

