How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Conference Finals Games Without Cable

The Western Conference Finals see the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks.

We’re down to just four teams in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Western Conference Finals see the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks. This will be the Wolves’ second time in the conference finals and first in 20 years. Anthony Edwards and Co. will have homecourt advantage when they take on Luca Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Mavs, which could be enough to push them through to the finals against either the Celtics or the Pacers.

Looking to keep up with any of the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals games? Read on. Below is a full guide on where to watch every Mavericks vs. Timberwolves game — whether you’re watching with cable or without it — plus how to get free Mavericks vs. Timberwolves livestreams (legally).

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Conference Finals

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves 2024 conference finals games are being broadcast on TNT, so tune in there if you’re watching on cable or satellite.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to sign up for a live TV streaming service that carries TNT to watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves games online. Below are a few of our favorite cable streamers with the channel — most of which offer free trials.

Stream Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream carries TNT for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves streams. You'll get a five-day free trial to start, and then plans start at $79.99 a month.

Stream Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best deals in streaming if you're looking for a full setup. For $76.99 a month (after a three-day free trial), you get access to more than 90 live TV channels, ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand). TNT is included too, making it another great option for streaming Mavericks vs. Timberwolves games.

Stream Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu's on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Sling

Sling offers packages starting at $40 a month. TNT is included in all of its packages, making it an easy way to watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves online without cable.

Stream Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Sling

Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling's add-ons.

Get Free Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Livestreams

If you want to watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves games for free, be sure to take advantage of the free trial options offered by DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. If you string them together, you’ll get 8 days of free live TV streaming, which is enough to watch a good chunk of the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves series for free. Just remember to cancel each subscription before the free trial ends to avoid charges.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Schedule

The Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals kicks off on Wednesday, May 22 with a game at Target Center. Here’s the full schedule for the series, including start times (in ET) and channel information:

Game 1: Mavericks at Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Mavericks at Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Timberwolves at Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

Game 4: Timberwolves at Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Mavericks at Timberwolves, Thursday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 6: Timberwolves at Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 7: Mavericks at Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m.

