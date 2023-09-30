WATCH: Tim Tebow talks 2023 Florida-Kentucky matchup

SEC Nation is in Lexington for the Florida-Kentucky matchup on Saturday, and Gators legend Tim Tebow talked to the press on Friday about the rivalry.

Kentucky Sports Radio posted portions of the interviews, including a lengthy section from Tebow, who played in the rivalry years ago.

“There have been a lot of incredible games,” Tebow said. “I know the streak went for a long time, and there are a lot of fans here that were happy when it ended. I can remember the games back in the day. I remember Chris Doering’s touchdown from Danny (Wuerffel).

“Every game that I played here, and at home, was very competitive. One got a little bit out of hand but always competitive.”

Tebow added that he expects Saturday’s contest to be another tough battle. He pointed to both teams’ ability to stop the run as something to watch. Whichever team breaks through on the ground could end up taking the whole thing. Possession time will be key, and the Gators have to score to win.

“Field goals won’t win it,” Tebow said. “Touchdowns are going to win this thing. I think that really starts with who can control the line of scrimmage.”

Tebow didn’t give a prediction on Friday, telling reporters to watch SEC Nation for his pick. Our guess is that he’ll give a Gator chomp and surprise absolutely no one.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire