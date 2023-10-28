Watch: Tim Tebow picks Georgia to beat Florida

Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow hated to do it, but he picked the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Florida Gators. Tebow, who played at Florida from 2006-2009, played in several very memorable editions of the Georgia-Florida rivalry.

Tebow, who is now a college football analyst, was heartbroken to pick the Georgia Bulldogs over Florida. Most experts are picking Georgia to beat Florida, but former Florida coach Dan Mullen has other ideas. Mullen likes for the Gators to pull off the upset.

Here’s a deeper look at Tim Tebow picking Georgia to beat Florida:

.@TimTebow is picking Georgia over Florida and it broke his heart 😅💔 pic.twitter.com/VS7JuSk7O7 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 28, 2023

Tebow picking the Dawgs is music to the ears of Georgia football fans across the nation.

The 7-0 Georgia Bulldogs enter the Georgia-Florida game as 14.5 point favorites over the 5-2 Florida Gators, per BetMGM.

Georgia is playing in its first game without star tight end Brock Bowers against Florida. Bowers went down with an ankle injury in Georgia’s Oct. 14 game against Vanderbilt and underwent TightRope surgery.

