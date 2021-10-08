Watch Tim Tebow Address Drama Surrounding His Former Coach Urban Meyer

Tim Tebow stopped by ESPN’s First Take on Friday and addressed the drama surrounding his former head coach Urban Meyer, who has faced backlash all week after a video circulated on social media showing 57-year-old Meyer at a bar dancing with a woman.

The Heisman Trophy winner, who won two national championships with Meyer at the University of Florida, shared the advice he gave Urban in the days following the incident.

“It’s a very difficult week, and my advice to him was to apologize, to admit it, to learn from it, to never, never repeat it,” Tebow said. “Coach shared with me that it was one of the hardest times of his life. And he apologized, but he didn’t need to apologize to me. I know this weighs so heavy on his heart and he is hurting.”

Tebow continued, “I do think for some of the guys he will have to earn back their trust and respect. I think he really wants to do that. This is not something that I think anyone in his family takes lightly. This is a very serious situation, a very disappointing situation, but I also know that Coach isn’t taking it lightly and he knows what a big deal this is, how disappointing it is to so many people, and I believe that he wants to make amends, which is very hard and it takes a while. That’s the thing about a reputation, it takes a lifetime to build and a moment to lose.”

Tebow’s comments arrive just a day after Meyer’s wife Shelly took to Twitter to address her husband’s conduct.

After announcing it would be her last post on the platform, Shelly defended her husband, reminding her followers that “we all make mistakes.”

“We are all sinners,” she wrote. “If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.”