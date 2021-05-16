Watch Tim Duncan’s humble Hall of Fame induction speech

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
Tim Duncan may be the most underrated legend of the game ever.

He has a resume that can be stacked up against fellow inductee Kobe Bryant: five-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, 15-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Defensive team, 15-time All-Star. Yet Duncan isn’t about himself, he’s not hyping his brand or thinking about his social media presence. He just loved playing the game and went about his business.

That was evident during his Hall of Fame induction speech Saturday — an event so big Gregg Popovich didn’t coach the Spurs Saturday to be there. Duncan was just Duncan, crediting others.

Congratulations to Duncan, who deserves his day in the sun. Even if he doesn’t really want it.

