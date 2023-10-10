Watch: Tim Banks previews Tennessee-Texas A&M

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday in Week 7.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT at Neyland Stadium.

CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference cross-divisional matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee football releases Week 7 depth chart ahead of Texas A&M game

Entering Week 7, Tennessee’s defense is averaging 17.8 points, 192.8 passing yards and 115.4 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media on Tuesday and previewed the Texas A&M game. Banks’ media availability can be watched below.

